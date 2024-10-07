AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.11, but opened at $166.24. AMETEK shares last traded at $166.61, with a volume of 153,002 shares traded.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.