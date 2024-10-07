Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,820.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,163.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $212.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.