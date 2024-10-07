Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 216,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

