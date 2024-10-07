Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $5.01

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.01.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

