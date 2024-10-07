Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $5.01

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.01.
PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power
Plug Power Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plug Power
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.