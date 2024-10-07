ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 152 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.07. 578,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,591. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.88. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ANSYS by 392.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 33.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

