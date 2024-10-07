Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.33 and last traded at $78.10. Approximately 70,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 146,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

