Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Apple stock opened at $226.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

