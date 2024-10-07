Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $6.26 or 0.00009809 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $270.19 million and $268,129.87 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

