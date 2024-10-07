Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,982,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 12,392,017 shares.The stock last traded at $4.34 and had previously closed at $3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTM shares. UBS Group raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 33.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

