Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $9.66 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.