Art de Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,255.51 (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $480,764.72 and $11,255.51 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00047542 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,334.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

