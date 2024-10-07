AvocadoCoin (AVDO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $93,056.79

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $871.74 or 0.01394847 BTC on exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $93,056.79 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

