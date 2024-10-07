Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 346 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.79. 341,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

