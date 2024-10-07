Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Banco Macro by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NYSE BMA opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.80. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.798 per share. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is 127.41%.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

