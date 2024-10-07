Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 26,097 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 267.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,872,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.