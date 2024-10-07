Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 640 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

