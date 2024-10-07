Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 77,909 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 470.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,091.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.91. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.