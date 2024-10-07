Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USLFree Report) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.54% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 14.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USL opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $42.10.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

