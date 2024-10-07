Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $165.80 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

