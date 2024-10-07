Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock opened at $128.34 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

