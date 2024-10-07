Bank of Montreal Can Has $908,000 Stock Position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.83.
