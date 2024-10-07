Bank of Montreal Can Has $992,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 93,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,357. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

