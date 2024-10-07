Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

