Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 184,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 120,016 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth $2,070,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $615.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

