Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of -3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

