Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,802 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $231.82 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.95 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.