Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 32.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 209.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

AMSF opened at $48.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $936.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

