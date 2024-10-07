Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 124,468 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 124,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

