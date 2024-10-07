Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $535,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $556,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $104.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYRG. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

