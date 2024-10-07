Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $148.69 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $683.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

