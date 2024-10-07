Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stepan were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Stepan alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stepan

Stepan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.