Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of DNOW worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DNOW alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DNOW by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,047,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,446,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after buying an additional 390,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,819,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,653 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,701,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 918,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Trading Up 0.9 %

DNOW stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.43. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DNOW

DNOW Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.