Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,536 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

