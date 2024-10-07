Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,701 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $15,065,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,448,000 after buying an additional 89,420 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $130.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $136.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

