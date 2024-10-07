Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.6 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

