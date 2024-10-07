Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.49 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $440.60 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.40 or 0.03898336 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00042950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,055,775 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,355,775 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

