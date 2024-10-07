Beldex Price Reaches $0.0666 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Beldex has a total market cap of $444.62 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.28 or 0.03880559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,048,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,348,111 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

