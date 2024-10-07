BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 295.34% and a negative net margin of 104.53%. The business had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.