Bilibili (BILI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/3/2024 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/3/2024 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/26/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.60 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.50.
- 9/25/2024 – Bilibili is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 8/23/2024 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,868,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
