BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock by 219.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $161,918,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $940.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $890.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $960.74. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

