Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.24.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

