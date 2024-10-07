Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 946.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock valued at $471,267,184. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.