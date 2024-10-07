BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) is RPOA Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,895,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,401 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 32.0% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned about 65.71% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $1,203,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.43. 285,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.