BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) is RPOA Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned 53.14% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $65,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.19.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

