Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,880. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $126.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

