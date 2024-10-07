Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,211,000 after acquiring an additional 625,485 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 273,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $61.37. 104,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.