BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.
