BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

About BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:BCTX Free Report ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.54% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.