Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 182,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 104,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.10. 3,526,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,020,547. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

