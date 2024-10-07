British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.43 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.43 ($1.01). Approximately 11,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.01. The company has a market capitalization of £236.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,290.50 and a beta of 0.02.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

