Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 873.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 954.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,368,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 95,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $175.08. 15,530,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,117,604. The firm has a market cap of $814.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.81.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

